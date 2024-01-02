Machiningcloud Announces Groundbreaking Partnership With MSC Industrial Supply, Co.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Users Can Now Seamlessly Purchase Tooling within MachiningCloud Application

CAMARILLO, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MachiningCloud, the leading cloud-based platform that provides manufacturers with access to the latest cutting tool product data, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with MSC Industrial Supply, Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for MachiningCloud users, as they can now directly purchase tooling from MSC Industrial Supply within the MachiningCloud Application.

This integration streamlines the procurement process for manufacturers, offering a one-stop solution for tooling needs. With the expanded capabilities, MachiningCloud users gain unprecedented access to MSC's extensive catalog of high-quality tools, enhancing efficiency and productivity in the machining industry.

Dan

Frayssinet, Founder and President of MachiningCloud, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership:

"At

MachiningCloud, our mission has always been to simplify and optimize the tool selection and purchasing process for manufacturers. The integration of MSC Industrial Supply, Co. within the MachiningCloud Application is a testament to our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for the machining industry. This collaboration empowers our users to access a broad range of top-tier tooling options seamlessly, enhancing their operational capabilities."

Jamie Goettler, Senior Director of Metalworking Sales and Innovation at MSC Industrial Supply, Co., shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

"We are excited to join forces with

MachiningCloud to bring our extensive product offering directly to the fingertips of the manufacturing community. This partnership reflects our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. By integrating with MachiningCloud, we aim to simplify the tool selection and acquisition process, providing a more efficient and user-friendly experience for our customers."

The MachiningCloud and MSC Industrial Supply, Co. partnership signifies a major step forward in revolutionizing the way manufacturers source and purchase tooling. As the machining industry continues to evolve, this collaboration aligns with both companies' commitment to driving efficiency, accessibility, and excellence in manufacturing processes.

About

MachiningCloud

MachiningCloud is a cloud-based platform that delivers up-to-date cutting tool manufacturers' product data to manufacturers, engineers, and machinists around the globe. By providing instant access to the latest product information, MachiningCloud enables users to increase productivity, reduce errors, and improve overall efficiency in the machining process.

About

MSC Industrial Supply, Co.

MSC Industrial Supply, Co. is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services. With a vast product offering and a commitment to customer satisfaction, MSC Industrial Supply, Co. has been a trusted partner to manufacturers across various industries for over 80 years.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matthew Nicholson

Director of Sales & Marketing

[email protected]



