Blood Group Typing Markets: ABO, Antigen, Antibody, HLA, Assay-Based, PCR, Microarray, Massively Parallel Sequencing - Global Forecast To 2028

The blood group typing market is valued at an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7%

Severe post-partum hemorrhage (bleeding during delivery or after childbirth) is the leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide. Additionally, childhood anemia, trauma, and congenital blood disorders are other emergency conditions requiring blood transfusions. Urgent and timely treatment is required to manage these patients, including transfusion of blood and blood products.

The overall increase in the number of blood transfusions is leading to the increased adoption of blood group typing methods in order to ensure the safety and compatibility of the transfused blood. This is driving the overall growth of the market.

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Immucor, Inc. (US), among others in the blood group typing market strategies.

Antibody screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood group typing market, by test type, during the forecast period.

The blood group typing market is bifurcated into ABO blood tests & Rh typing, antibody screening, HLA typing, cross-matching tests, and antigen typing on the basis of test type.

The antibody screening segment in the blood group typing market is experiencing substantial growth, largely driven by the increasing incidence of diseases such as autoimmune disorders and cancers. The use of antibody screening methods is also growing due to the rising focus on R&D in antigen-specific therapies in response to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

PCR-based and microarray techniques segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the blood group typing market, by techniques, during the forecast period.

The global blood group typing market is bifurcated into assay-based techniques, PCR-based and microarray techniques, massively parallel sequencing, and other techniques. The PCR-based and microarray techniques segment is currently witnessing the highest growth rate within the blood group typing market. PCR-based techniques have emerged as powerful tools to accurately identify and characterize rare blood group antigens at the genetic level. However, PCR methods have limited throughput and multiplex capacity.

To overcome these limitations, microarray platforms have been developed. Microarray platforms give more detailed information about blood group antigens than basic PCR methods. Owing to the advantages of these methods, such as high accuracy over traditional methods, their adoption is increasing among end users.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region blood group typing market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to factors such as government efforts to increase awareness about the importance of blood donations and regular health check-ups, continuously rising healthcare expenditures, an increasing number of hospitals in India and China, and strengthening research bases for diagnostic procedures across India, China, and Japan. Furthermore, supportive government regulations will further aid the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key Attributes: