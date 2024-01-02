(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fly Ash - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Fly Ash Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Fly Ash estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Class F, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Class C segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Fly Ash market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
What`s New?
Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 325
| Forecast Period
| 2022 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
| $4.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $7.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.0%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Fly Ash Global Economic Update From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024 COVID-19 Impact on Fly Ash Market Competitive Landscape Fly Ash - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Global Market Prospects and Outlook Global Fly Ash Market to Fly High & Display Phenomenal Growth Ahead Asia-Pacific Cements Leading Position in Fly Ash Market Construction Demand & Particle Recovery Ensure Strong Foundation for Fly Ash Market Particle Recovery to Open New Avenues Recent Market Activity WORLD BRANDS
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)
Aggregate Industries UK Limited Ashtech Industries Pvt. Ltd. Boral Limited Cement Australia Holdings Pty Limited CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Charah Solutions, Inc. Holcim Ltd. Salt River Materials Group SEFA Seperation Technologies LLC Suyog Elements India Pvt. Tarmac Holdings Limited Titan America LLC Titan Cement Group Waste Management Holdings, Inc.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use in Cement & Concrete Processing Augurs Well Why Fly Ash Makes Perfect Sense for Cement & Concrete Industry Upsides & Downsides of Fly Ash Market to Gain from Surging Concrete Demand amid Expanding Construction Sector Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Fly Ash Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028 United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands) Tech Advancements & New Concrete Versions Spur Concrete Demand Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens Market Prospects Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by Region Over the Period 2016-2040 Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth World Urban Population in Million: 1950-2050P Water Treatment Offers Significant Opportunities Fly ash-based membrane filters can also be utilized for wastewater treatment. Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and Caribbean Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water Internal Water Resource Per Capita Ranked by Country - US, France, China, Germany, India, Netherlands and Saudi Arabia (in Cubic Meters) Increasing Demand from Ceramics and Advanced Ceramics Sectors Augurs Well for Fly Ash Market Increasing Demand of Fly Ash to Improve Soil to Propel Market Growth Rising Use of Fly Ash in Zeolite Synthesis to Propel Market Growth
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02012024004107003653ID1107676189
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.