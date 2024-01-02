Threatmark Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its steadfast commitment to helping global financial institutions in their fight against fraud, ThreatMark announces its integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, Q2 customers will now have access to ThreatMark's behavioral intelligence platform-a sophisticated tool designed to protect the digital journey of a financial institution's customer. Not only does ThreatMark detect possible fraud along the customer's journey, it helps stop scams and social engineering.The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their account holders.Some of the benefits of the Behavioral Intelligence Platform that Q2 customers can now leverage include:1. Proactive Fraud Detection: Spotting unusual activities before they escalate. Behavioral intelligence ensures timely interventions and minimizes threats.2. Predictive Insights: Harnessing the power of continuous learning from user behaviors, the platform predicts potentially harmful activities.3. Preventative Strategies: More than just countering threats, understanding user behavior allows financial institutions to implement mechanisms that deter fraud from the outset.Enhanced Security Experience: With behavioral intelligence at its core, end users can expect enhanced security, while still maintaining a reduced-friction digital banking experience.“We are more than a solution provider. We are a partner to our customers, and we focus solely on helping in their fight against fraud. This integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform underscores our dedication to ally with financial institutions and fintechs, ensuring that together we remain proactive, predictive, and preventative in every step against fraud,” asserts Michal Tresner, CEO of ThreatMark.To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please click here.About ThreatMarkThreatMark is dedicated to fostering trust in the digital world by protecting individuals from fraud and securing their personal information. We do this by deploying cutting-edge Behavioral Intelligence solutions that help financial institutions and fintechs detect and defend against fraud attacks before they happen. ThreatMark harnesses the untapped potential of behavioral data and user-device interactions to proactively identify and thwart fraud attacks, offering financial entities a robust, forward-thinking line of defense against evolving scams. By collaborating closely with our partners, we not only assist them in combatting fraud but also significantly reduce false positives of existing fraud controls. As a result, we help financial institutions and fintechs lower operational costs and pave the way for customer retention and revenue growth. To learn more and connect, please visit threatmark .About Q2 Holdings, Inc.Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2's comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2 . Follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter) stay up-to-date.

