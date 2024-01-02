10K Cancer Patients In Gaza Deprived Of Medication

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Jan. 2 (Petra) -- About 10,000 cancer patients in the Gaza Strip are currently facing a critical situation as they are unable to access essential medication, Palestinian health sources said on Tuesday.The sources revealed that this dire circumstance has arisen as a result of the forced closure of the Palestinian-Turkish Friendship Hospital, which has been rendered inoperative due to the ongoing aggression against the Strip, lasting nearly 88 days.The sources reported that cancer patients in Gaza are enduring inhumane conditions, and lacking necessary cancer treatment medications.Last October, the Israeli airstrikes severely damaged the third and final floor of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, rendering it inoperable as a consequence of the Israeli aggression.The Turkish government had funded the construction of this medical facility, which stands as one of the largest hospitals in Palestine and the sole institution dedicated to treating cancer patients in Gaza. Spanning an area of 34,800 square meters and comprising three floors, the hospital features a total of 180 beds.