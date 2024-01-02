Handover Of Protkons Function (PF) Duties And Responsibilities: Pensosbud-Protkons And Politics-Economics Of The Indonesian Embassy In Khartoum

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum on Sunday (31/12) handed over the duties, positions and responsibilities of the Executive of the Social and Cultural Affairs- Protkons Function, Mr. Musurifun Lajawa and the Executive of the Political-Economic Function, Mr. Hardiyono Kurniawan to Mr. Bambang Prihartadi.

On this occasion, Ambassador Sunarko expressed his appreciation and appreciation for the dedication and service of Mr. Musurifun and Mr. Hardi while serving with full responsibility at the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

The placement in Khartoum, which was full of challenges, certainly provided very valuable experiences and lessons for the future.

Apart from that, Ambassador Sunarko also welcomed Mr. Bambang Prihartadi who had just joined the Indonesian Embassy's work team in Khartoum. It is hoped that Pak Bambang's joining will provide a new nuance and spirit at the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum.

The implementation of the handover went smoothly and solemnly and was attended by the entire working team of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum. The activity ended with a group photo and friendship.​

