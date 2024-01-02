Russian Missile Attack Cuts Off Power In Two Districts Of Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's morning missile attack on Ukraine has caused a blackout in the Bucha and Vyshgorod districts of the Kyiv region.

Ukraine's electricity provider DTEK said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Due to an attack by the Russian invaders, there is a temporary blackout in the Bucha and Vyshgorod districts," the post said.

"As soon as the security situation allows, we will definitely restore the electricity to everyone," the company said.