Russian Missile Attack Cuts Off Power In Two Districts Of Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's morning missile attack on Ukraine has caused a blackout in the Bucha and Vyshgorod districts of the Kyiv region.
Ukraine's electricity provider DTEK said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Due to an attack by the Russian invaders, there is a temporary blackout in the Bucha and Vyshgorod districts," the post said.
"As soon as the security situation allows, we will definitely restore the electricity to everyone," the company said.
