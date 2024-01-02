Kharkiv Hit By Kinzhal, S-300 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Kinzhal and S-300 missiles this morning.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"These were S-300s. However, taking into account air defense data, two missiles were Kinzhals. The information is still being verified," he said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, in turn, posted on Telegram that information about casualties was being clarified.

"Concerned services are working at the scenes of the hits. All fires have been put out," he said.

Early on January 2, the Russian military launched at least four missile strikes on Kharkiv, including on the central part of the city, killing one person and injuring 41 others. Apartment blocks, outbuildings, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.