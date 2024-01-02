Russian Missile Attack Kills Two People In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's morning missile attack has killed two people in the Fastiv district, Kyiv region.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the minister, emergency services are working in six districts in Kyiv where seven fires broke out, particularly the Obolonskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

More than 130 people were evacuated from an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district. About 20 were rescued by emergency workers from blocked premises. In total, the attack on the Ukrainian capital injured more than 20 people.

In the Kyiv region, damage was recorded in the Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv districts.

The attack caused a fire in a residential building in the Fastiv district, killing two people.

In Vyshneve, five apartment buildings and more than 40 cars were damaged. Seven people were injured.

Klymenko said the attack on Kharkiv had killed one person and injured 41 others. Civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said that five apartment buildings had been damaged in the city of Vyshneve, Kyiv region, and a number of private houses and more than 60 cars had been damaged in the region's communities.

Photo credit: Ihor Klymenko / Telegram