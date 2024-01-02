Power Outage In Some Kyiv Districts Due To Missile Attack - DTEK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, due to a Russian missile attack, there is a temporary power outage in some buildings in the Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Obolonskyi districts.

According to Ukrinform, DTEK reported this.

"As soon as the security situation allows, we will definitely return the power to everyone," the energy company assured.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian missile hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv.