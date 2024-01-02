Missile Attack On Kyiv: Air Defenses Shoot Down 15 Drones, Over 60 Cruise Missiles, 10 Kinzhals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces in Kyiv destroyed all of the 15 Shahed attack UAVs, over 60 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles and 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles.

The Kyiv city military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In Kyiv, on January 2, the air raid alert lasted for almost six hours.

First, the enemy launched about 15 Shahed loitering munitions at the Ukrainian capital and then over 15 Tu-95MS strategic bombers launched waves of Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

As the cruise missiles reached Kyiv, more than ten MiG-31K aircraft launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal supersonic ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian air defenses hit all Shahed UAVs and "more than 60 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 missiles and ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhals (the final type and number will be given by the Air Force)," according to Serhii Popko, head of the city's military administration.

"But due to such a massive missile attack on the capital, unfortunately, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. There are casualties," he said.

"The consequences are particularly dire in the Solomianskyi district. Apartment buildings caught fire there. The fire blocked people on the floors. The emergency services were unblocking and evacuating people. More than 25 victims have already been identified. These data are still being clarified," Popko said.

In the Desnianskyi district, a supermarket caught fire, and in the Darnytskyi district, non-residential premises were damaged.

In the Holosiivskyi district, missile debris landed in the open area, and in the Pecherskyi district, missile debris hit the roof of a 9-story residential building, another apartment building, and a private house.

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building, and missile fragments fell on non-residential buildings and warehouses.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, missile debris landed on a non-residential building.

A fire broke out at a market in the Podilskyi district. A gas pipe, water mains were damaged, and about six cars were on fire. Missile debris also landed on non-residential buildings. It is also likely that a fire broke out in a residential building. The information is being verified.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, missile fragments fell in the open area.

An elderly woman from an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district died in an ambulance due to a missile attack.

In addition, the Russian attack killed two people in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region.