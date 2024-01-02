Almost 260K Consumers In Kyiv Without Electricity Due To Shelling - Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the shelling on January 2, almost 260,000 consumers in Kyiv were cut off from electricity and substation equipment in Kyiv region was disconnected.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reports .

Due to a massive rocket attack in Kyiv, an overhead line was damaged, a number of substations were without power, and 259,000 metering points were de-energized.

In Kyiv region, high-voltage lines were cut off due to shelling, and consumers in Bucha and Vyshhorod districts are without power. The substation equipment was also de-energized.

In addition, there were temporary disruptions in the operation of the HPP.

outage in some Kyiv districts due to missile attack - DTE

Power engineers will start restoring the equipment as soon as the security situation allows.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kyiv, fragments of Russian missiles fell in Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Podilskyi districts.

As a result of the Russian missile attack, three residential buildings were damaged, and fires broke out in four more.