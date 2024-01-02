Ukrainian Forces Destroy 72 Russian Missiles, Including 10 Kinzhals - Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 72 enemy targets on January 2, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, overnight into January 2, the enemy repeated a massive attack using various types of weapons, as it happened a few days ago - on December 29, 2023.

Civilian and critical infrastructure, industrial and military facilities came under attack. The Ukrainian capital was the main target, Zaluzhnyi said.

During the first wave, the Russians launched Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the southeastern direction.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down all of the 35 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, which had been reported earlier, Zaluzhnyi said.

In the morning, the enemy used 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers. At least 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles were launched at about 06:00.

Starting at 07:30, ten Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles were launched from MiG-31K fighter aircraft.

The Russians also attacked from the sea with three Kalibr cruise missiles and from the north with 12 Iskander-M/S-300/S-400 ballistic missiles.

The enemy also fired four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from Su-35 tactical aircraft.

According to preliminary results, Zaluzhnyi said, Russian troops used 99 missiles of various types.

Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted 72 missiles, including 10 out of 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles, 59 out of 70 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, and 3 out of 3 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Zaluzhnyi thanked Ukrainian air defense warriors for their work.