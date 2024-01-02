Zelensky Says Four Killed, 92 Injured In Russia's Missile Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his condolences to the loved ones of those killed in Russia's large-scale missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The head of state wrote about this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Rescue operations in the aftermath of another Russian strike continue. All the services are working. Over 500 State Emergency Service rescuers, municipal services, energy workers, and police officers. Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Kharkiv. As of now, 92 people have been reported injured. They are all receiving assistance. Unfortunately, four people were killed. My condolences go out to their families and close ones," Zelensky wrote.

He recalled that Ukrainian air defense warriors had been doing an incredible job for the past three days, as "since December 31, Russian monsters have already fired 170 Shahed drones and dozens of missiles of various types."

"The absolute majority of them targeted civilian infrastructure. I am grateful to all of our partners who are helping us strengthen our air shield. Every day and night, this helps save hundreds of lives that would have been lost if we didn't have Patriots and other defense systems," Zelensky said.

According to him, this year Ukraine will continue to work "with everyone around the world who values life to bolster our air shield and hold Russia accountable for everything it has done."

"The terrorist state must feel the repercussions of its actions," Zelensky said.

On January 2, Russia carried out a large-scale terrorist attack against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The Kyiv and Kharkiv regions were hardest hit by the attack. Residential buildings were damaged, and casualties were reported.