Azerbaijan National Wrestling Team Heading To Croatia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
The composition of Azerbaijan's national wrestling team for the
first tournament in 2024 in Croatia has been determined, Azernew reports.
Azerbaijan will be represented by 28 wrestlers at the tournament
"Zagreb Open".
Freestyle wrestling: Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Aliabbas Rzazade,
Nudarrin Novruzov (both - 61 kg), Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg),
Jabrail Hajiyev (74 kg), Arsen Joyev, Osman Nurmohamedov (both - 86
kg), George Meshvildishvili, Vahit Galayev (both - 125 kg).
Greco-Roman wrestling: Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli
(60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Khasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvu
Ganizadeh (72 kg), Hasay Hasanli, Sanan Suleymanov (both - 77 kg).
), Islam Abbasov, Rafig Huseynov (both - 87 kg), Murat Lokyaev,
Murad Akhmadiev (both - 97 kg), Sabah Shariati, Beka Kandelaki
(both - 130 kg).
Women's wrestling: Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultekin Shirinova
(55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Alena Kolesnik (59 kg), Birgul
Soltanova (62 kg), Elis Monolova (68 kg).
It should be noted that "Zagreb Open" will be held from January
10 to 15.
