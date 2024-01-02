Azerbaijan National Wrestling Team Heading To Croatia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The composition of Azerbaijan's national wrestling team for the first tournament in 2024 in Croatia has been determined, Azernew reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 28 wrestlers at the tournament "Zagreb Open".

Freestyle wrestling: Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Aliabbas Rzazade, Nudarrin Novruzov (both - 61 kg), Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg), Jabrail Hajiyev (74 kg), Arsen Joyev, Osman Nurmohamedov (both - 86 kg), George Meshvildishvili, Vahit Galayev (both - 125 kg).

Greco-Roman wrestling: Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Murad Mammadov (63 kg), Khasrat Jafarov (67 kg), Ulvu Ganizadeh (72 kg), Hasay Hasanli, Sanan Suleymanov (both - 77 kg). ), Islam Abbasov, Rafig Huseynov (both - 87 kg), Murat Lokyaev, Murad Akhmadiev (both - 97 kg), Sabah Shariati, Beka Kandelaki (both - 130 kg).

Women's wrestling: Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (55 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Alena Kolesnik (59 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg), Elis Monolova (68 kg).

It should be noted that "Zagreb Open" will be held from January 10 to 15.