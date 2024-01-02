Oil Price Rises On World Market

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Oil rose in price again on the world markets, Azernews reports.
During trading operations on the London Intercontinental
Exchange ICE, the price of the export contract for Brent oil for
February 2024 rose by 1.99% to 78.57 dollars per barrel.
At the New York Mercantile Exchange NYMEX the price of 1 barrel
of WTI oil for export in February this year increased by 1.79% to
72.93 dollars.
