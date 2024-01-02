MP: Armenians Present Fascist Nzhdeh As Hero

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Asim Aliyev Read more
Armenians present fascist Garegin Nzhden as a "hero" in their
textbooks, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the
Azerbaijani MP Nigar Arpadaray on her official X account.
She noted that Armenian youth gathered in front of the monument
of fascist Garegin Nzhden, the founder of zechachronism (the idea
of uniting all representatives and groups of the Armenian people on
earth through militarization into a single territory and state
).
N. Arpadaray mentioned that monuments and images of the fascist
and racist G. Nzhdeh are installed all over the country: "In
Armenian textbooks he is even called a "hero".
MENAFN02012024000195011045ID1107676142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.