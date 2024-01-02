Infinity Rehab Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founded in 1999, Infinity Rehab is celebrating 25 years of business in the healthcare and therapy industry.

TUALATIN, ORE., UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Rehab , a leader in offering physical, occupational, and speech therapy wherever older adults call home, is thrilled to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary. Infinity Rehab has been at the forefront of therapy delivery for a quarter of a century, consistently setting industry standards.Since 1999, we have provided healing and hope to countless individuals, positively impacting their lives and well-being. Our journey has been marked by innovation, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare therapy. Through it all, we have always been guided by our mission: to set the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring.Over the past 25 years, the company has reached several significant milestones. In 2006, Infinity Rehab began offering outpatient therapy services in addition to contract rehab. In 2007, the company launched its therapy staffing division, Therapy Solutions (Therapy Solutions Collective ). Additionally in 2013, an extensive professional development program began, adding Leadership Academy in 2015 and Clinical Champions in 2018. On the 20th anniversary of Infinity Rehab, they were recognized as a Great Place to Work©. In 2021, Infinity Rehab began offering therapy services in the comfort of peoples' homes. In 2022, another company division was born, Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR). Since its inception, the company has enhanced over 250,000 patients and residents.“As we commemorate this significant anniversary, let us celebrate our past achievements and look forward with excitement and anticipation to the future,” notes Mike Billings, President and Co-Founder.“The next chapter of our journey in 2024 promises continued growth, innovation, and an even more significant positive impact on the healthcare therapy landscape.”Here's to 25 years of making a difference in the lives of others and to many more years of transformative care. Join us throughout the year as we celebrate on our website and social media. Follow along for the latest updates with the hashtag #InfinityTurns25.About Infinity RehabBased in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, assisted living, and independent living communities across 19 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.For more information, visit InfinityRehab.Infinity Rehab8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200Tualatin, OR 97062###

