Project Argus Receives Authorisation To Be An Authorised Agent Of Speed Limiters Singapore

Project Argus is proud to announce its official approval as an Authorised Agent (AA)[1] by the Singapore Traffic Police (TP) for the supply of Speed Limiters, which meet the requirements as defined in the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Speed Limiter) Rules. This significant milestone allows Project Argus to supply the latest technology to fleet owners who fall into the category of the Road Traffic (Motor Vehicles, Speed Limiters) Rules 2015.

The speed limiter regime aims to improve road safety and driving behaviour. It complements other measures intended to reduce fatalities and injuries among all road users.

The Singapore Traffic Police (TP) requires that vehicles with a maximum laden weight of between 3,501kg and 12,000kg (inclusive) to be installed with speed limiters, to ensure that such vehicles do not go beyond the speed limit of 60 km per hour.

In 2021, [2] according to official published figures on the number of Vehicles Involved In Fatal And Injury Road Accidents By Type (2008-2021), Goods Vans & Pick Ups and Lorry Tipper Truck & Trailer were involved in 577 and 869 respectively. And in a bid to improve the safety of transporting construction workers in Singapore, Dr Amy Khor previously announced in March 2022 that the Singapore Government would require all lorries with a laden weight of more than 3,500kg to install speed limiters, and designate a "vehicle person-in-charge" to ensure that the driver remains alert.

Project Argus, the authorised supplier of SafeSpeed, which is a state-of-the-art speed limiter device. The speed limiter is installed to restrict the vehicle from exceeding speeds in excess of 60 km per hour. The device is installed into the vehicle by trained technicians to prevent overspeeding against the prescribed speed limit. Janet Wong, Fusion Centre Manager of Project Argus said,“Project Argus is able to supply the Speed Limiter to Authorised Agents (AA) who would be trained by our team of professionals with extensive experience in speed limiter installation.”

SafeSpeed, an advanced intelligent speed management device, is engineered to automatically adjust a vehicle's speed in accordance with the posted speed limits. This innovative technology plays a crucial role in mitigating the risks associated with speed-related crashes, making it a critical component in the pursuit of road safety. Janet Wong commented,“Once installed, fleet owners will have the opportunity to upgrade the speed limiter to dynamic speed limiting on all Singapore roads to ensure that their vehicles always travel at the prescribed legal speed limit. This would provide a total solution to greater road safety as well as help reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions.”

Janet Wong said,“Project Argus is deeply committed to Singapore Government initiative and that of the Vision Zero, which aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all. By leveraging our technological expertise, we are dedicated to contributing significantly to this global endeavour.”

Under the Road Traffic Act (RTA), Singapore Land Transport Authority (LTA) determines the speed limits while Traffic Police enforces action against speed limit offenders. A speed limiter can only be fitted by an Authorised Agent (AA). An AA is one who undertakes any of the following services relating to speed limiters in Singapore –



Supply;

Installation;

Rectification; or Inspection of vehicles (fitted with an ECU-based speed limiter).

Only Singapore Traffic Police can issue authorisation certificates and appoint AAs. AAs are to keep installation and rectification records of speed limiters for a period of not less than 10 years.

"Cultivating a safer future on our roads is not just a goal, it's a necessity," said Tony Lugg, CEO of Project Argus. "With the integration of SafeSpeed into our road systems, we are taking a significant stride towards transforming how we approach road safety. This technology is more than just an advancement; it is a commitment to preserving lives. As an approved Authorised Agent of Singapore Traffic Police is a milestone in our journey towards achieving Vision Zero. We are dedicated to making a tangible impact and ensuring that every journey is a safe one."

Project Argus invites media representatives, stakeholders in road safety, and the public to join us in this important mission. Through our efforts and collaborations, we are dedicated to paving the way towards a safer future for all road users.

For more information about SafeSpeed and our initiatives in road safety, please contact:

For additional information or media inquiries, please get in touch with the Regional Fusion Centre Manager via email at ... or contact at ... or visit our website at

Notes of the Editors

About SafeSpeed:

SafeSpeed® is the unrivalled solution that helps backstop exposure to excessive speeding resulting in fewer accidents, injuries, and fatalities by lowering operating risk.



Prevent crashes related to speeding

Prevent serious crashes, injuries and fatalities

Provide drivers additional time & space to help with prevention of all crash types

Reduce fuel consumption, vehicle maintenance and carbon footprint

Limit the speed of the vehicle in cases of medical events or pedal misapplication Focus on business instead of analysing speeding reports and re-actively coaching drivers

NOTE - THROTTLE CONTROL SYSTEM AND METHOD IS PATENTED IN SINGAPORE UNDER PATENT NUMBER 11201808948V

About VisionZero

Vision Zero is a road safety initiative that aims to achieve zero fatalities or serious injuries on roadways. The concept originated in Sweden in the 1990s and has since been adopted by cities and countries around the world. The central idea behind Vision Zero is that traffic-related injuries and deaths are preventable, and the responsibility for road safety should be shared among road users, vehicle manufacturers, and city planners.

Key principles of Vision Zero include:

Ethical Approach: The initiative takes an ethical stance, asserting that no loss of life or serious injury is acceptable on the road.

Shared Responsibility: Vision Zero recognises that all stakeholders, including drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, and city planners, share the responsibility for road safety.

Safe System Approach: Instead of blaming individuals for accidents, Vision Zero focuses on creating a safe system that considers human error and aims to minimise the consequences of mistakes.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Vision Zero relies on data analysis to identify high-risk areas and prioritise interventions based on evidence.

When applied to cities, the concept of "Vision Zero for Safer Cities" involves implementing policies, infrastructure changes, and educational programs to reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities. This might include measures such as:

Improving Infrastructure: Designing and modifying roads to be safer for all users, including pedestrians and cyclists, by implementing features such as bike lanes, crosswalks, and traffic calming measures.

Enforcement: Implementing and enforcing traffic laws to encourage safe behaviour among drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Education and Outreach: Educating the public about road safety, with a focus on changing behaviors and promoting awareness.

Vehicle Safety: Encouraging and regulating the use of vehicles with advanced safety features to reduce the severity of accidents.

Speed Management: Implementing speed limits and controls to reduce the likelihood and severity of crashes.

About Project Argus:

Project Argus is the Leading Provider of Speed Limiting Solutions in Singapore. Our proprietary platform provides a number of unique solutions over and above our competitors. Project Argus addresses the current gaps observed in the road safety and over speeding.

Project Argus also operates global Fusion Centres, Supply Chain Control Towers, and Shared Services in India.

Offices

Project Argus Pte Ltd

2 Sims CI, #06-07, Gemini @ Sims Singapore 387298

Project Argus Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd

Mo-4, 3Rd Floor, Shankaraa Foundation Campus, Kanakapura Rd, Doddakallasandra, India, Bangalore Karnataka, 560062, India

ARGUS TECHNOLOGY (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.,

Zone C, 3rd Floor, No.5, Lane 255, Dongyu Road, China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone

