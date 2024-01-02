               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations Cable From OIC Chief On Assuming Office


1/2/2024 5:14:25 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a cable from the Secretary General of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Hussein Brahim Taha, congratulating His Highness the Amir on assuming office.
In the cable, OIC Secretary General wished His Highness the Amir success in continuing progress and development in Kuwait and good health.
His Highness the Amir sent the OIC Secretary General a cable thanking him for his wishes, and wishing him good health. (end)
