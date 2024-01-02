Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Four Palestinians In West Bank- Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday by Israeli occupation troops in the village of Azzun east of West Bank city of Qalqilya, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry said in a press statement that the General Authority for Civil Affairs informed them of the martyrdom of the four citizens in Azzun with the occupation holding their bodies.

The martyrs were Walid Radhwan, 18, Ayad Shbeta, 22, Mohammad Radhwan, 26, and Qussai Salah, 21, the ministry said.

Local sources said the Israeli occupation forces stormed Azzun and clashes took place with dozens of young men. The army surrounded one of the houses and unleashed heavy fire before withdrawing from the village with four wounded people who were later declared martyred.

The municipality of Azzun announced a strike following the attack and declared a mourning on souls of the martyrs. (end)

