Global Coalition Shoots Down Drone In Kurdistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The General Counter-Terrorism Directorate in Iraq's Kurdistan Region announced Tuesday shooting down a booby-trapped drone that was targeting The Global Coalition against Daesh's airbase in Irbil airport, North of Iraq.
The booby-trapped drone was shot down by coalition's forces before reaching its intended target, said the Directorate, an offshoot of Kurdistan's Region Security Council, in a statement without elaborating on damage.
This is the first attack in the new year and the third in a week, all were thwarted by the Global Coalition forces. (end)
