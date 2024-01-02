Dr. Assiri: Nat'l Diwan For Human Rights' Complaints Cmte Completes 146 Tasks In '23

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The National Diwan for Human Rights' standing committee for complaints issued its statistical review for 2023 as stipulated in the provisions of law 67/2015 that established the Diwan.

Chairman of the committee Dr. Abdulredha Assiri said that the committee had completed 146 tasks in 2023, of them were 39 complaints.

The committee, said added in a statement, also presented two researches about human rights issues, two seminar, and 19 field visits to correctional and social care centers.

The committee also visited 12 police stations and released 13 reports of its work and collaborated with three organizations of the civil society, as well as participating in six events and media interviews, nine meetings and conferences abroad, and 26 meetings inside Kuwait.

Dr. Assiri added that through the committees work they were able to initiate different practical activities for prisoners in cooperation with a number of the civil society organizations and charities including the Human Construction Society for Social Development.

The committee also raised public awareness about human rights issues by collaborating with the Center for Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Studies, and handled the complaints positively, said Assiri.

The committee has different educational and discussion programs to be announced in due time, directed to social care homes' residents including the elderly, children with unknown parents, juveniles, as well as law enforcement officials through collaborating with official institutions in the country, Dr. Assiri added.

The Committee is also keen on interacting with regional and international organizations by participating in various formal meetings and training programs to gain experience and learn about new policies and programs regarding humanitarian issues. (end)

dd













MENAFN02012024000071011013ID1107676085