NHK: Japan Earthquake Death Toll Up To 48, Several Injuries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The number of deaths due to the catastrophic earthquake that struck Japan has risen to 48, the Japanese national news broadcaster (NHK) reported on Tuesday.

The massive 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Ishikawa Prefecture central Japan Monday, leading to the destruction of buildings, killing a number of citizens and injuring others.

The Japanese Meteorological Agency urged people living in coastal areas and along rivers to evacuate immediately to avoid tsunamis and to remain alert for the risks of landslides. (end)

