Ericsson appoints Majda Lahlou Kassi as Vice President and Head of Ericsson West Africa & Morocco

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) announces the appointment of Majda Lahlou Kassi as Ericsson's Vice President and Head of Ericsson West Africa and Morocco effective, 1 January 2024. Having spent close to 25 years at Ericsson, Majda will play a pivotal role in leading the strategic direction and operational excellence of Ericsson’s business within this geography, supporting Ericsson's customers with the latest advanced and innovative technologies that will advance the connectivity and ultimately societies in the West African region.

Bringing over two decades of experience, Majda has held several senior leadership roles in technology, sales, strategy, operations, and customer project delivery. She has extensive knowledge regarding telecoms and Information Technology. Prior to her current role, Majda was Head of Networks Solutions leading a team driving customers’ network evolutions across 13 countries in Ericsson West Africa and Morocco.



Commenting on her new role, Majda Lahlou Kassi says: " I am excited to take on this new role, collaborating closely with our partners and customers to unlock the vast potential of digital transformation in West Africa. My focus is to support our customers, enabling their success while leveraging on our technology and services to drive Ericsson's growth in the region."



Having always believed that diverse, inclusive teams drive performance and innovation to create greater business value, Majda's appointment solidifies Ericsson's commitment to these principles.







MENAFN02012024007500016208ID1107676077