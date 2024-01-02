US Feeling The Pain Of Slow-Motion Decoupling

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Forces inherited from 2022 shaped the US economy in 2023 - high but falling inflation, rising interest rates, neo-protectionist industrial policy, conflict with China, empty trade initiatives and the resurgence of former US president Donald Trump.



From an Asian perspective, the macro impact of US economic policy was benign and the micro impact was adverse, but security guarantees were welcome.

Political gridlock in Washington, with closely divided House and Senate numbers in Congress, is overshadowing economic events. Extreme positions advocated by right-wing Republicans and left-wing Democrats make agreement on significant legislation difficult.

Neither the Democratic Party nor the Republican Party is willing to advocate painful expenditure cuts or tax increases that would curtail high budget deficits, now running at 6–7% of GDP. The United States is traveling an unsustainable fiscal path.

Measured by the Consumer Price Index, annual inflation peaked at 9.1% in June 2022, slowing to 3.2% in November 2023. Owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, price inflation spurted during the first half of 2022.



That spurred wage inflation, fostered by an unemployment rate under 4% through 2023. In 2024, the Federal Reserve's biggest decision is how long to keep monetary conditions tight to ensure that inflation returns to the preferred 2%.

Chairman Jerome Powell retired“transitory” from the Federal Reserve's description of inflation in November 2021. He initiated a sustained rise in the federal funds rate, from 0 in January 2022 to 5.25–5.5% in July 2023.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking Committee hearing titled 'The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress' on March 3, 2022. Photo: Asia Times Files / Pool