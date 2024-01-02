China's GDI Still Seeks 'Small And Beautiful' Traction

(MENAFN- Asia Times) At the 76th United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September 2021, China unveiled its Global Development Initiative (GDI). The GDI aims to enhance international attention on global development and speed up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Since its inauguration, more than 100 countries and international organizations, including the UN, have endorsed this new initiative. As part of the GDI , the Chinese government has established a special agency, an earmarked fund of US$4 billion and a library of global development projects.

Beijing has also mobilized $12 billion from domestic and international financial institutions. As of August 2023, more than 200“small and beautiful” projects have been carried out.

The GDI promises a fresh perspective on global development, especially for Asia, and its principles and aspirations are encouraging. Yet a true measure of the GDI's effectiveness will lie in its practical elements. This includes its capacity to align China with partner nations without overshadowing them and its adaptability within the broader geopolitical landscape.

Central to the GDI is the blend of shared and sustainable development. The former emphasizes people-centricity and inclusiveness, while the latter values innovation and harmony with nature. This dual focus on a people-centric approach, coupled with a robust commitment to environmental stewardship, presents a forward-thinking vision.



But operational challenges are inevitable. The task of ensuring fairness and inclusiveness, while also responding to global goals and challenges, will be pivotal for the initiative's success.