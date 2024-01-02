XConnect Appoints James Williams as VP of Business Development to Expand its Reach Across Global Markets and Segments

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) James brings over 30 years of telecoms expertise to the role, with most recent experience as Director of Programmes at Mobile Ecosystem Forum



London, UK, 2nd January 2024 - XConnect, a Somos Company, the provider of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, has appointed James Williams as its Vice President (VP) of Business Development to expand its reach across new geographies and segments. He will identify opportunities to support voice, messaging, and identity & verification (ID&V) players from across the globe with XConnect’s trusted data sets and solutions.



Previous to his appointment at XConnect, Williams most recently worked as Director of Programmes at Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF). He brings over 30 years of telecoms industry experience to the role, with expertise in business messaging, omnichannel, customer journey orchestration, and mobile subscriber intelligence.



“We are so pleased to welcome James to the dedicated team at XConnect. It is a pivotal time for the telecoms industry as we work towards restoring trust in communications and his extensive experience will add huge momentum to our mission,” said Eli Katz, CEO and Founder of XConnect. “We are big supporters of the fantastic work that MEF does across our ecosystem, and James’s background makes him a natural fit for us, aligning closely with our vision for the future. He will make a great addition to the team, and we are ready to support the communications ecosystem’s convergence and transformation with his valuable contributions.”



As VP of Business Development, Williams will be responsible for identifying and evaluating new market, partner, channel, and customer opportunities and aligning XConnect’s efforts with the latest industry trends. He will aid the expansion of XConnect’s global reach, including its relationships with mobile network operators (MNOs), to enhance its datasets and enable more of its customers to deliver traffic with confidence.



“I’ve had a wonderful experience working with MEF over the past 3 years, and I decided that now is the right time to explore and participate in new opportunities in the global communications market. XConnect is a great fit for me as a trusted player in the industry. Its mission to restore trust in communications matches up with my values and is an area where I can effectively apply my years of knowledge,” said James Williams, VP of Business Development atXConnect. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to both the messaging and communications industry as a whole, and more specifically, with MEF where XConnect plays a significant role.”



The strategic hire supports XConnect’s global growth strategy in 2024 as it focuses on driving validation and authentication in phone numbers through its trusted global data and intelligent solutions. Its continued goal for the year ahead is to empower more organisations to effectively gain control over their communications operations and overcome evolving fraud and routing challenges.



About XConnect



XConnect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Somos Inc, consolidates, maintains and delivers trusted telephone number intelligence to world leading telecommunication service providers.



It processes information from hundreds of different global datasets and ensures that customers solve routing, validation, and fraud challenges in real time.



XConnect’s Number Information Services are used for voice and messaging routing, fraud protection and to identify and validate insights. They also support the deployment and evolution of next-generation communications, such as VoLTE and RCS.



Its service is accessed through its global distributed hybrid cloud platform using simple, secure, scalable real-time protocols and APIs.









MENAFN02012024006037013163ID1107676074