Dhaka Regency Hotel, Bangladesh Tourist Police Sign Mou

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh Tourist Police on December 28 at the hotel premise in the capital.

Shahid Hamid, Executive Director, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort and Md Naimul Haque, Police Super, Tourist Police, Dhaka Region signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Other high officials of Tourist Police and Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort were also present at the signing ceremony.

