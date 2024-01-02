Australian Olympic Melissa Hoskins dies at 32 after car accident

(MENAFN) The Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion, Melissa Hoskins, passed away at the age of 32, as confirmed by her country's Olympic committee on Monday.



According to a statement from the South Australian Police released on Sunday, a 32-year-old woman, identified by local media as Hoskins, lost her life after being struck by a car driven by a man “known to the woman,” in Adelaide, Australia.



The woman “suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment,” the police declaration mentioned. “Sadly, she died in hospital overnight.”



Reports from an Australian broadcaster and other local media sources indicated that Rohan Dennis, the husband of Melissa Hoskins and a two-time world time trial champion as well as a stage winner at the Tour de France, had been arrested and charged with causing her death.



The police statement refrained from disclosing the identity of the 33-year-old man who has been “arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.”



According to the police statement, the man has been granted bail and is scheduled to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13.



A U.S.-based news agency has sought confirmation from both the South Australian Police and the Adelaide Magistrates Court, inquiring about the identity of the arrested individual and the details of his charges, as well as the specified court appearance date. Additionally, attempts have been made by the news agency to reach out to Rohan Dennis directly through his website and his management team for comments on the situation.

