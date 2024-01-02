Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Antimicrobial coatings are utilized on medical devices to inhibit the proliferation of microorganisms. Antimicrobial medical device coatings encompass a diverse array of materials used to coat various medical devices. Coating materials encompass a range of metallic and non-metallic substances, such as silver, copper, zinc, nickel, titanium, polymers, and organic and inorganic compounds. Antimicrobial coatings are used exclusively on medical devices such as catheters, implanted devices, and surgical instruments.

Market Dynamics Availability of Companies Providing Coating Systems Drives the Global Market

Medical surface coating equipment is essential for safeguarding devices against corrosion and ensuring they possess lubricity, durability, and biocompatibility. Coating equipment is utilized for the application and curing of a diverse range of coatings, including lubricant coatings that mitigate friction and antimicrobial coatings that combat pollution. In addition to coating ingredients and solutions, several companies are also showcasing coating equipment.

Coating equipment companies engage in partnerships with manufacturers of coating technology to provide cutting-edge coating equipment specifically designed for customers in the medical device industry. OakRiver Technology, Inc. and SurModics, Inc. have partnered to collaborate on developing, producing, distributing, and maintaining cutting-edge coating equipment for the medical device sector. Such factors drive market growth.

Rising Prevalence of HAIs Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) encompass ventilator-associated pneumonia, central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated infections, and surgical site infections (SSIs). Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) can arise in several healthcare settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dialysis clinics, and long-term care facilities. Approximately 4% of hospitalized individuals are susceptible to nosocomial infections.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) can result in substantial patient morbidity and mortality, prolonged hospitalization, and necessitate further diagnostic and treatment measures, hence incurring additional expenses. Hence, to mitigate the risk of high-risk healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) that may arise during medical procedures or the use of medical equipment, it is imperative to use innovative approaches alongside proper cleaning practices, antibiotics, and disinfectants. This is predicted to create opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global antimicrobial medical device coatings market shareholder and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to have an increase in demand for antimicrobial coatings due to a successful decrease in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the rising investment in medical equipment within the healthcare industry. Moreover, the region's market is expanding due to the escalating exports of medical equipment, improvements in medical technology, and the growing need for home healthcare services.

Compared to other regions, North America exhibits the most significant density of medical coating manufacturers. Market expansion is driven by select organizations forging strategic alliances with producers. The close collaboration between the medical device industries of the United States and Canada, due to their comparable quality, geographical proximity, and safety regulations, is expected to drive the expansion of the regional antimicrobial coatings market.



The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market was valued at USD 2.38 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.92% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on material, the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market is bifurcated into metallic (silver coatings, copper coatings, and others) and non-metallic.

The metallic segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.19% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global antimicrobial medical device coatings market is divided into catheters, implantable devices, intraocular lenses, and others.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global antimicrobial medical device coatings market players are Hydromer, Covalon, DSM, AST Products, Biointeractions, Speciality Coating Systems, Sciessent, Biomerics, Microban, Harland Medical Systems, and Axalta, among others.



In September 2023, Microban International unveiled its newest technological innovation, known as Ascera. This innovative antibacterial technique is now awaiting patent approval and utilizes a bio-inspired active ingredient. It is specifically formulated for application in olefinic polymers and solvent-based coatings.



Metallic Non-metallic





Catheter

Implantable Devices

Intraocular Lenses

Others





North America



Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market: Segmentation By MaterialBy ProductBy Regions