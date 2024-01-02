Decreasing oil futures indicate geopolitical uncertainty, output concerns

(MENAFN) On the final trading day of 2023, global oil price futures experienced a significant downturn, shedding over ten percent amidst escalating geopolitical tensions and mounting apprehensions surrounding oil production capacities among leading global producers. Specifically, Brent crude futures registered a decline of 11 cents, or 0.14 percent, culminating at a settlement price of USD77.04. Concurrently, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures mirrored this downward trajectory, witnessing a contraction of 12 cents, or 0.17 percent, to conclude at USD71.65. These pronounced declines culminated in both oil benchmarks concluding 2023 at their most subdued levels since 2020, a period marked by a precipitous decline in demand precipitated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Contrastingly, the preceding year had witnessed a resurgence in oil prices, with Brent crude surging by ten percent and WTI crude escalating by seven percent. These price hikes were predominantly fueled by escalating apprehensions surrounding supply constraints in the aftermath of Russia's incursion into Ukraine, underscoring the pivotal role of geopolitical developments in shaping oil market dynamics. However, insights gleaned from a comprehensive Reuters survey encompassing 34 economists and industry analysts project a nuanced outlook for 2024.



The consensus anticipates a marginal reduction in the average Brent crude price, prognosticating a decline to USD82.56 per barrel from the preceding November's average of USD84.43. This moderated outlook is predicated upon projections of subdued global economic growth, which is anticipated to constrict demand dynamics. Nevertheless, the persistent geopolitical discord and associated supply-side uncertainties may act as a mitigating factor, potentially providing a semblance of support to oil prices amidst an intricate web of market forces.

