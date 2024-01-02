(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Automotive HUD research: in the 'technology battle' in AR-HUD, who will be the champion of mass production?

Automotive head-up display (HUD) works on the optical principle for real-time display of such information as speed, navigation and ADAS in front of the vehicle. Its main role is to avoid potential safety dangers caused by driver's head down and shift of eyesight, and to improve intelligent cockpit experience, enabling more intelligent navigation and displaying more vehicle condition information.

By display, HUD falls into three types: C-HUD (Combiner HUD), W-HUD (Windshield HUD), and AR-HUD (Augmented Reality HUD), of which AR-HUD is the third-generation HUD product behind C-HUD and W-HUD.

An increasing number of passenger cars are installed with HUDs.

According to the statistics from the publisher, from January to June 2023, 879,000 passenger cars were installed with OEM HUD in the Chinese market (excluding import and export), surging by 45.6% on a like-on-like basis, with a penetration rate of 9.5%, up 2.7 percentage points. Wherein, in 2023Q2, the passenger cars installed with OEM HUD reached 504,000 units, soaring by 65% from the prior-year period, with a penetration rate of 9.7%, up 3.5 percentage points.

In 2022, there were over 100,000 passenger cars equipped with AR-HUD in China, rocketing by 195.4% versus 2021. From January to June 2023, 63,500 passenger cars packed AR-HUD, an annualized upsurge of 81.4%, and the full-year total is expected to double.

Among various light source technologies, TFT and DLP are the first to come into mass production.

By imaging mode, AR-HUD can be categorized into TFT, DLP, LCoS, and MEMS-based LBS. Which one is more suitable for mass adoption remains to be determined.

The mature TFT technology with cost advantages is a mainstream solution at present, having been applied in more than ten models of Volkswagen, Audi, Geely, Changan, Great Wall Motor and Hongqi among others. Many of these models use 3.1-inch TFT technology, offering field of view (FOV) of about 83. To provide better graphic effects (e.g., 104 FOV and >80 pix/ resolution), the size of LCD is even to be 4.1 inches, but the problem of sunlight inversion needs to be solved.

In June 2023, Jiangcheng Technology first introduced the new-generation proprietary TFT AR-HUD solution, with a 3.6-inch LCD, and 12x5 FOV, breaking the technical bottleneck of the previous TFT solutions. It is a cost-effective AR-HUD solution that performs well and is easy to deploy in vehicles at a more affordable cost.

The solution adopts Jiangcheng's fully customized dedicated TFT and proprietary backlight coupling lens system. Combined with Jiangcheng's original low dynamic distortion optical simulation software, it offers a big improvement in imaging effect. In the case of 10x4, it provides the effective visible pixels more than 50% higher than the 3.1-inch solution. Moreover, it is also an effective solution to the problem of sunlight inversion, with the advantages of small size, good performance parameters, low cost and high cost performance.

With high brightness, DLP is available to large FOV AR-HUDs, and can cope with sunlight inversion. Its disadvantages are TI's patent limitation, relatively high cost and relatively large size. Mercedes-Benz S-Class carries Nippon Seiki's DLP AR-HUD, with a size of more than 25L. In China, models using DLP solution include GAC Trumpchi GS8, BAIC Mofang and Neta S.

As display technology evolves, bi/multi-focal solutions become production-ready.

So far, most of the AR-HUD products mass-produced in China have been single-focal 2D displays. To improve display effects, Volkswagen, Audi and other models use a bifocal 3D display solution in which the upper area displays information such as navigation, with a VID up to 10m, and the lower area displays such information as speed and vehicle status, with a VID of about 3m.

Chinese companies like Foryou Multimedia Electronics, New Vision Electronics, E-LEAD Electronic, Futurus Technology and Jiangcheng Technology have also developed bifocal AR-HUD mass production solutions. Among them, Foryou Multimedia Electronics's bifocal AR-HUD adopts single optical device with dual optical paths. The DLP 5530-based solution offers 121 FOV at a short distance of 2m, and 123 FOV at a long distance of up to 10m. The solution has been designated, and will soon go into volume production.

New Vision Electronics' bifocal AR-HUD is also equipped with the DLP 5530 solution and adopts its self-developed AR Cyber software system. This solution is adaptable to optical systems with differing specifications, data sources, and application scenarios, bringing the visual effect of virtual-real fusion. The product has been ordered and is scheduled to be spawned in 2023.

The new-generation optical waveguide HOE+CGH technology will open a new channel of AR-HUD mass production.

At present, domestic mass-produced AR-HUD products in China generally adopt a free-form mirror system. Due to the limitation of the optical principle of off-axis mirror assemblies, it is hard to balance the contradiction between FOV, VID and system volume. Yet the introduction of optical waveguide technology is a solution to this inherent contradiction, allowing for large FOV and VID in a limited volume.

AR optical waveguide technology is divided into geometric optical waveguide and diffractive optical waveguide, of which diffractive optical waveguide is further divided into surface relief grating waveguide and volume holographic grating waveguide. At present, the volume holographic grating waveguide HOE is a promising technology direction in the industry. The leader of this technology is DigiLens having received several rounds of investment from Continental.

Chinese optical waveguide companies such as Tripole Optoelectronics, SVG Tech Group, Greater Tech, Lochn Optics, and Lingxi-AR have also grabbed a wide attention. In September 2022, Foryou Multimedia Electronics and Lochn Optics formed a strategic partnership to jointly facilitate the deep integration of optical waveguide technology with the AR-HUD market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Automotive HUD

1.1 Definition and Composition of HUD

1.2 Classification of HUD

1.3 Projection Technologies for HUD

1.4 Parameters of HUD

1.5 Overview of AR-HUD

1.5.1 System Architecture of AR-HUD

1.5.2 Three Mainstream Technologies of AR-HUD

1.5.3 Core Parameters of AR-HUD

1.6 Application Scenarios of HUD

1.7 HUD Industry Chain Panorama

1.8 Development History of HUD

1.9 HUD Standards

2. Automotive HUD Market and Trends

2.1 Passenger Car HUD Installations in China

2.2 Key HUD Suppliers and Their Products

2.3 HUD Market Trends

3. HUD Installation Cases of OEMs

3.1 AR-HUD Installation of OEMs

3.2 Mercedes-Benz AR-HUD

3.3 Volkswagen AR-HUD

3.4 Audi AR-HUD

3.5 DS AR-HUD

3.6 Hyundai AR-HUD

3.7 Cadillac AR-HUD

3.8 Geely AR-HUD

3.9 Great Wall Motor AR-HUD

3.10 Changan AR-HUD

3.11 Hongqi AR-HUD

3.12 GAC AR-HUD

3.13 SAIC AR-HUD

3.14 BAIC AR-HUD

3.15 Chery AR-HUD

3.16 Dongfeng AR-HUD

3.17 BYD AR-HUD

3.18 Neta Auto AR-HUD

4 Global HUD Suppliers

4.1 Nippon Seiki

4.2 Continental

4.3 Denso

4.4 Visteon

4.5 Panasonic

4.6 LG

4.7 Maxell

4.8 Yazaki

4.9 WayRay

4.10 Envisics

4.11 Bosch

4.12 Harman

4.13 Hyundai Mobis

4.14 CY Vision

4.15 Others

4.15.1 HUD Products of Valeo

4.15.2 HUD Products of Alps Alpine

4.15.3 HUD Products of Marelli

5. Chinese HUD Suppliers

5.1 Foryou Multimedia Electronics

5.2 Jiangcheng Technology

5.3 Zhejiang Crystal-optech

5.4 New Vision Electronics

5.5 Raythink

5.6 E-LEAD Electronic

5.7 Futurus Technology

5.8 Huawei

5.9 Neusoft Group

5.10 Beijing ASU Tech

5.11 Shenzhen 3-dragons Technology

5.12 Jingwei HiRain

5.13 HardStone

5.14 REAVIS

5.15 Carpro

5.16 LNGIN

5.17 CHIEF Tech

5.18 HASCO Vision Technology

5.19 OFILM

5.20 Coretronic Corporation

