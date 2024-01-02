(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad is a current or former construction or skilled trades worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, please make their financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Joe Belluck of Belluck & Fox at 866-714-6466. Joe Belluck is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his partners have been assisting people in New Jersey with this rare cancer for decades.

"Attorney Joe Belluck also has an extraordinary knowledge of how a construction worker or skilled trades worker such as a plumber, mechanic, welder, electrician might have been exposed to asbestos. It is this type of knowledge that can make a mesothelioma compensation claim more valuable. The reason we endorsed Joe Belluck and his remarkable colleagues at Belluck & Fox for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey is because they produce superior compensation results for their clients. Before you hire a lawyer to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim in New Jersey please call attorney Joe Belluck at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in New Jersey to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.



The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, Trenton or anywhere else in New Jersey.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in New Jersey or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

Michael Thomas

New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here