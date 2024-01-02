Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets let go from jail early

(MENAFN) Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a central figure in a notorious true-crime story that captivated audiences through multiple series, has been released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. Blanchard, who orchestrated a plot to kill her mother, served seven years of a ten-year sentence for second-degree murder.



The case gained widespread attention as it unfolded, revealing a harrowing tale of psychological and physical abuse endured by Gypsy Rose at the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. In 2015, Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, acknowledging her role in persuading her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to carry out the fatal stabbing.



The now-released Blanchard provided Godejohn with the murder weapon, and the pair fled Missouri to Wisconsin after the crime. While Godejohn faced a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors opted for the less severe charge for Gypsy Rose, considering the evidence of the prolonged abuse she suffered.



Dee Dee Blanchard's disturbing actions came to light during the investigation, revealing a pattern of deception and manipulation. Dee Dee had falsified Gypsy Rose's birth certificate, falsely claiming she had the mental age of a seven-year-old, and feigned various ailments, including muscular dystrophy, epilepsy, cancer, and vision impairment. The evidence strongly suggested that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy, a mental-health disorder where a caregiver creates the illusion of health problems in another person, typically a child.



The extent of the abuse became even more shocking as details emerged about Gypsy Rose's living conditions. Dee Dee kept her daughter underfed, connected to oxygen, and subjected to unnecessary medical treatments. Crowdfunding campaigns were initiated to raise funds for these treatments, which included surgeries such as the removal of Gypsy Rose's salivary glands.



Gypsy Rose Blanchard's early release prompts a reexamination of the complex dynamics at play in cases of severe abuse and the legal ramifications for those involved. The story not only underscores the impact of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy on victims but also raises questions about the criminal justice system's response to individuals who have endured prolonged abuse and manipulation. As Gypsy Rose begins her life outside prison, the public remains fascinated by the layers of deception and tragedy that characterize this gripping true-crime narrative.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107676036