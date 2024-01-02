Ex-PM confesses Israel attacked Iran twice

(MENAFN) In a surprising revelation, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has publicly acknowledged ordering a drone strike on an Iranian military base and the assassination of a senior Iranian commander. Bennett made these admissions in a recent op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, shedding light on previously undisclosed military operations carried out during his term in office.



According to Bennett, the drone strike targeted "a UAV base on Iranian soil" in February 2022 as a response to two unsuccessful Iranian drone strikes on Israel. Israel rarely claims responsibility for such covert actions on Iranian territory, and despite Israeli media reports suggesting Bennett's government's involvement, there was no official confirmation or denial from West Jerusalem.



The former Prime Minister also admitted Israel's role in the killing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran a month later. Describing Khodaei as the commander of "Iran’s terror unit," Bennett detailed the assassination, revealing that Khodaei was shot five times at point-blank range outside his home, with the assailants escaping on motorcycles.



Despite security sources telling the New York Times that Israel carried out the hit, official confirmation from Israeli authorities was never provided. Iran had consistently accused "zionists" from Israel of being behind both the drone strike and the assassination, vowing to retaliate.



In his op-ed, Bennett highlighted the asymmetrical nature of the conflict between Iran and Israel, emphasizing that direct warfare was limited. Instead, he pointed out that Iran often employed proxy forces in locations such as Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Gaza, and Yemen to launch attacks on Israel. Bennett argued that Iran publicly admits to arming and training various anti-Israel forces, including Shia militias in Iran and Syria, as well as Hezbollah in Lebanon.



The revelation of these covert operations raises questions about the ongoing shadow warfare between Iran and Israel and its potential implications for regional stability. Bennett's call for the United States to adopt similar tactics against Tehran adds another layer of complexity to the already tense geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. As both nations navigate this delicate balance of covert actions and public denials, the international community watches closely, contemplating the broader consequences of these disclosed operations on the volatile relations between Iran and Israel.





MENAFN02012024000045015687ID1107676035