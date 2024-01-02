Leader Xi highlights China's economic strategy for 2024 in New Year's speech

(MENAFN) In a significant address heralding the New Year, Chinese President Xi Jinping articulated his nation's strategic imperatives for 2024, emphasizing a steadfast commitment to bolstering and revitalizing the country's economic landscape. President Xi underscored China's unwavering resolve to foster a robust economic resurgence while concurrently instilling greater confidence in the nation's economic trajectory through comprehensive reforms. He elucidated that the nation's paramount objective encompasses sustaining and fortifying the nascent positive trends manifesting within the economic realm, thereby cultivating a milieu conducive to stable and sustained long-term economic growth.



Furthermore, President Xi delineated an expansive agenda encapsulating multifaceted reforms and policy initiatives aimed at invigorating China's economic vitality and resilience. He articulated a strategic imperative centered around the comprehensive deepening of reforms and the amplification of openness on both domestic and international fronts. This concerted effort aims to galvanize confidence in China's developmental prowess, fostering an environment conducive to fostering innovation, bolstering economic dynamism, and augmenting human capital through targeted initiatives in education, science, technology, and talent cultivation.



However, President Xi did not sidestep the prevailing challenges confronting various sectors within China's expansive economic landscape. He expressed profound concern regarding impediments obstructing the seamless operations of numerous enterprises, acknowledging the multifarious challenges confronting individuals in their professional pursuits and daily lives. Additionally, President Xi conveyed empathy and solidarity with regions grappling with the ramifications of natural calamities, including devastating floods and seismic events. In response, he articulated a holistic developmental blueprint pivoted around the promotion of high-quality growth, underpinned by a judicious equilibrium between developmental imperatives and robust security protocols, thereby fostering a harmonized and sustainable developmental paradigm.

