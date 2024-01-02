Qatar Trade Surplus Reaches QR16.7Bn

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's foreign merchandise trade balance which represents the difference between total exports and imports, showed a surplus of QR16 in November 2023, a decrease of about QR9 or 36.3 percent, compared to November 2022, and a decrease by nearly QR2 or 12.1 percent compared to October 2023 according Planning and Statistics Authority data released yesterday.

The total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) amounted to around QR26 in November 2023, showing a decrease of 28.6 percent compared to November 2022, and a decrease of 8.8 percent compared to October.

On other hand, the imports of goods in November 2023 amounted to around QR9, showing a decrease of 10.1 percent compared to November 2022, and a decrease of 2.6 percent compared to October 2023.

The year on year (November 2023 vs. November 2022) decrease in total exports was mainly due to lower exports of Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons (LNG, condensates, propane, butane, etc.) reaching QR16 (approximately) in November 2023, a decrease of 32.6 percent; Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals (crude) reaching QR3 nearly, a decrease by 28.9 percent, and Petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals (not crude) reaching QR2, a decrease by 12.7 percent.

In November 2023, China was at the top of the countries of destination of Qatar's exports with close to QR5, a share of 20.4 percent of total exports, followed by India with almost QR3 and a share of 13.8 percent, and Japan with about QR2, a share of 10.6 percent.

The year on year (November 2023 vs. November 2022), the group of“Turbojets, Turbopropellers & Other Gas Turbines; Parts Thereof” was at the top of the imported group of commodities, with QR1bn, showing an increase of 47.9 percent. In second place was“Motor Cars & Other Motor Vehicles for the Transport of Persons” with QR0, decrease by 3.4 percent, and in third place was“Electrical Apparatus for Line Telephony/Telegraphy, Telephone Sets Etc.; Parts Thereof” with QR0, showing a decrease of 4.7 percent.

In November 2023, China was the leading country of origin of Qatar's imports with about QR1, a share of 15.4 percent of the imports, followed by United State of America with QR1 almost, a share of 15 percent, and Italy with QR0, a share of 7.6 percent.