General Tax Authority Announces Tax Return Filing Dates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority (GTA) announced the timeframe for the submission of tax returns for the tax year ending on December 31, 2023, and the application window extends from January 1, 2024, to April 30.

The GTA further clarified that all companies with a commercial register or a commercial ‎license must submit a tax return, and this requirement applies irrespective of whether they have ‎engaged in actual commercial activity. Submissions can be made through the Dhareeba tax ‎portal, dhareeba, or the Dhareeba Application, the service has been activated for the companies that meet the conditions for submitting a simplified tax return.

It also affirmed that all companies and establishments, which fall under the purview of ‎Act No. 24 of 2018 promulgating the Income Tax Law and its executive regulations, are ‎required to file a tax return. This mandate applies even if these entities are entirely owned by ‎Qataris or other GCC nationals, or the entities that are exempt from corporate income tax, or have non-Qatari ‎partners.‎

Jassim Mohammed Al Karani, Director of the Taxpayers Service Department at the General Tax Authority, emphasised the authority's commitment to reinforcing the principle of tax compliance. He underscored the significance of timely submission of tax returns as a crucial measure to avoid incurring financial penalties.“The Taxpayers Service Department is fully equipped and ready to offer assistance and support to taxpayers, addressing any inquiries or resolving problems they may encounter by contacting the call center on 16565, or via email: [email protected] .”

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the General Tax Authority endeavors to offer all essential guarantees and facilities to taxpayers and investors and actively support the national economy.