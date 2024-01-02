(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Road - Roadside Perception Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Roadside perception research: evolution to integration, high performance and cost control.

In June 2023, at a regular policy briefing of the State Council the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) pointed out that the state will still adhere to the 'vehicle-energy-road-cloud' integrated development, further improve connectivity infrastructures, and accelerate the construction of infrastructures for C-V2X, roadside perception and edge computing.

In addition, the gradual implementation of the standards concerning roadside perception facilitates the steady and orderly development of the whole industry:

In May 2023, the 'Roadside Sensing System for Vehicle Infrastructure Cooperative System - Part 1: Technical Requirements' and the 'Roadside Sensing System for Vehicle Infrastructure Cooperative System - Part 2: Test Methods', two standards Beijing Baidu Zhixing Technology Co., Ltd. took the lead in formulating, was drafted for comments.

In June 2023, the CVIS Roadside Infrastructure - Technical Requirements and Test Methods for LiDAR was filed and reviewed, and officially fit into in the standard development plan of the China Society of Automotive Engineers, with the drafting task being No.2023-029. The standard was jointly initiated by Beijing Baidu Zhixing Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Chewang Technology Development Co., Ltd. (BJCW) and Hesai Technology Co., Ltd.

Based on roadside perception, roadside perception solution providers extend upward to the intelligent transportation industry.

The ultimate goal of roadside perception of smart roads is to serve people and enhance experience. For cost reasons, the current deployment of roadside perception hardware does not need to cover all roads, but starts from key sections and key scenarios, and then gradually expands to a larger number of smart road sections.

By business layout, roadside perception solution integrators can be roughly divided into two types:

Deploy some roadside perception hardware devices by themselves to open up the roadside perception industry chain. Most of the roadside perception solution integrators in the industry adopt this model, and Huawei is the most typical one. Huawei has completed the comprehensive layout of roadside perception hardware, computing units, communication units and integrated solutions;

Rely on roadside perception hardware from ecosystem partners. Those that underline ecosystem cooperation and remain weak in hardware deployment adopt this model, and Baidu is the most typical one. Baidu concentrates on developing integrated solutions and system architectures, while its roadside hardware is largely supplied by its partners.

Roadside perception hardware evolves to high performance and cost control.

As an underlying basic technology, intelligent roadside perception plays a crucial part in the development of intelligent transportation/smart roads. Roadside perception hardware mainly includes camera, radar, LiDAR, and radar-video all-in-one. At present, single roadside perception hardware fails to meet the requirements of smart roads, while multi-sensor fusion is a development trend of roadside perception. The whole roadside perception hardware market is heading in the direction of high performance and cost reduction.

Integration

From the roadside perception market in 2023, it can be seen that both roadside video-only devices and radar-video all-in-ones tend to be integrated in appearance, becoming diversified, not limited to conventional forms like gun, cuboid and sphere.

4D radar

Radar is conventional hardware for roadside perception. In recent years, roadside vendors have started exploring the application of 4D radar to roadside. Among the mainstream roadside perception hardware suppliers, Raysun, DeGuRoon and HURYS have launched their 4D radar products.

DeGuRoon

"CitRadar-4DIR600", a 4D imaging radar revealed in March 2023, adopts a multi-beam time-sharing mode and intelligent MIMO virtual aperture synthesis technology, with the overall performance 64 times higher than conventional radars. The powerful data processing capability enables the radar to track up to 1,000 structured objects and support the data output in a 600m range.

HURYS

Multi-channel solid-state LiDAR

LiDAR has obvious advantages at the roadside. The high cost however makes it hard to be used at the roadside on large scale. Thus the top priority for LiDAR suppliers is to cut down the application cost of roadside LiDARs.

High-resolution LiDAR performs much better in detection range and number of detected objects. For example, a 300-channel LiDAR offers a 150-meter detection range, while a 32-channel LiDAR can only perceive about 50 meters.

In addition, solid-state LiDAR is more applicable to the roadside that requires devices to work for a long time even without interruption. It remains superior in reliability and cost and is thus aligned more closely with the requirements for construction of 5G CVIS.

Innovusion

The Falcon AI was released at the end of 2022 as highly integrated ultra-long range AI LiDAR designed for CVIS and smart high-speed scenarios, with the longest detection distance of 500m and high-computing GPU module supporting various deep learning algorithms. It can greatly reduce the configuration requirements of edge computing and the complexity of system deployment.

Falcon AI, an integrated ultra-long-range AI LiDAR released in late 2022, targets vehicle-infrastructure cooperation and smart highway scenarios, with the longest detection range up to 500 meter. It integrates a high-compute GPU module to support various deep learning algorithms, which can greatly reduce the configuration requirements of edge computing and the complexity of system deployment.

The Smart Road - Roadside Perception Industry Report, 2023 highlights the following:



Roadside perception industry (policies, standard formulation, market size, market structure, business model, etc.);

Key roadside perception technologies (LiDAR, radar, cameras, etc.) (status quo, trends, main suppliers and products), development trends of multi-sensor fusion for roadside perception, etc.;

Deployment cases of roadside perception hardware in main scenarios (smart highway, smart intersection, smart bus line, etc.);

Major roadside perception system integrators (summary on business lines, roadside perception integrated solutions, deployment of roadside perception hardware, etc.); Major roadside perception hardware suppliers (product line layout, new product launch, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Status Quo of Roadside Perception

1.1 Requirements of Autonomous Driving for Roadside Perception

1.2 Roadside Perception Development Policies and Standards

1.3 Intelligent Roadside Perception Market Size

1.4 Intelligent Roadside Perception Industry Chain Pattern

1.5 Exploration of Roadside Perception Business Models

2 Key Technologies and Development Trends of Roadside Perception

2.1 Key Technologies and Construction Difficulties of Roadside Perception

2.2 LiDAR Technology

2.3 Radar Technology

2.4 Roadside Cameras

2.5 Development Trend 1: Multi-sensor Perceptual Fusion

2.6 Development Trend 2: Holographic and Global Perception Platform

3 Roadside Perception Application Deployment Cases

3.1 Exploration of Roadside Perception Application Scenarios

3.2 Smart Highway Roadside Perception Application Cases

3.3 Application Cases of Roadside Perception at Smart Intersections

3.4 Smart Bus Roadside Perception Application Cases

4 Roadside Perception System Integrators

4.1 Business Summary of Roadside Perception Solution Providers

4.2 Huawei

4.3 Baidu

4.4 TransInfo Technology

4.5 Dahua Technology

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Highway Video Surveillance Solutions

4.5.3 Radar-Video All-in-One

4.6 Hikailink

4.7 Hualu Yiyun

4.8 Gosuncn

4.9 ZTE

4.10 VanJee Technology

4.11 CiDi (Changsha Intelligent Driving Institute) Ltd.

4.12 NEBULA LINK

4.13 Hikvision

4.14 JueFX Technology

4.15 LiangDao Intelligence

4.16 Institute of Deep Perception Technology (IDPT)

4.17 OriginalTek

5 Roadside Perception Device Suppliers

5.1 ZTITS

5.2 Uniview Technologies

5.3 Hurys

5.4 Sinoits

5.5 DeGuRoon

5.6 Raysun

5.7 TransMicrowave

5.8 Muniu Technology

5.9 HawkEye Technology

5.10 SONDIT

5.11 RACO Defense

5.12 Nanoradar

5.13 LeiShen Intelligent System

5.14 RoboSense

5.15 SMiTSense

5.16 Benewake

5.17 Neuvition Technology

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900