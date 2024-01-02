Ooredoo Cup: Qatar SC And Al Arabi Face Off In Semi-Final Al Ahli Meet Umm Salal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar SC will take on Al Arabi while Umm Salal and Al Ahli lock horns, in gripping semi-final battles of the Ooredoo Cup, today.

The clash between Qatar SC and Al Arabi will take place at the Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium, kicking off at 7:30 pm, while Al Ahli meet Umm Salal at the Grand Hamad Stadium at 5:30 pm.

Al Arabi, after finishing third in Group A with eight points, showcased their prowess with two wins, two draws, and one loss.

Overcoming defending champions Al Duhail with a convincing 3-1 victory in the quarter-finals, the Dream Team demonstrated their prowess as they look to secure their place in a final for the third time. Al Arabi made the finals in 2013 and 2020 but failed to lift the title on both occasions, after going down to El Jaish and Al Sadd respectively.



Lebanon touch down in Doha for AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

Argentina to retire Messi's 10 jersey when he retires PSG sign Brazilian 'Joker' Beraldo

Read Also

On the other hand, Qatar SC secured a fourth-place finish in Group A, accumulating seven points from two wins, two losses, and a draw. Their journey to the semi-finals included a hard-fought 2-1 triumph over Group B leaders Al Rayyan in the quarter-finals.

Qatar SC had only made past the semis of the prestigious tournament once, in 2014 when they defeated Al Sadd in the final.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli displayed their dominance in the quarter-finals, defeating Al Markhiya 4-1, while Umm Salal secured a 2-0 victory over Al Shamal.



Qatar SC players take part in training session ahead of their Ooredoo Cup semi-final clash.

Both teams boast formidable lineups and a fierce determination to advance to the final and vie for the prestigious trophy. Al Ahli's coach, Pedro Miguel, will be aiming to make the most of the momentum gained in the previous clash and is expected to deploy an attacking lineup to secure a place in the final.

Umm Salal's coach, Patrice Carteron will be aware of the challenges posed by their formidable opponents. Having lost to Al Duhail in the previous year's final, Carteron is eager for redemption and hopes to guide his team to the final once again, ultimately lifting the coveted Ooredoo Cup. Carteron relies on the same players who delivered against Al Shamal in the quarterfinals to secure a spot in the much-anticipated final showdown.