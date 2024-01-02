HIA Leads In 'Digital Twin' Technology: Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (HIA) has emerged as one of the most significant airports in the world to introduce modern technologies. The airport officially launched the 'Digital Twin' initiative as part of its smart airport programme in 2022.

In its recent edition, Sky Magazine stated that Qatar's HIA is one of the fewest airports in the world to use Digital Twin technology as the airport industry is witnessing surging awareness of the vitality of advanced technology to improve travel.

The award-winning airport has played a crucial role in supporting and developing key operational processes and improving efficiency over the years such as reducing asset downtime through the effective use of the right data at the right time. The magazine further said that this provides HIA with numerous opportunities to progress by improving its operational functions. which includes several partners, assets, and activities.

In this regard, HIA partnering with Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA) commenced operating to open horizons for a new era of efficiency in performance in the airport sector, anticipating to shape its future, drive solutions to long-term challenges, improve decision-making process and simplify analysis and complex data through seamless integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence, enabling informed and effective decision-making and ushering operations at the airport.



However, this distinctive initiative launched at the airport - the 'Digital Twin' technology' has resulted in making accurate and rapid database decisions, noted the magazine, adding that the analytical system of this technology integrates information received from multiple airport systems and offers smart recommendations that combine 3D modelling techniques, data analysis and AI to enable monitoring performance on all airport updates through a comprehensive vision.

The technique also allows passengers to journey at ease without encountering many obstacles, enhancing the overall travel experience by reducing the walking distance and ensuring hassle-free movements inside the airport.

During the FIFA World Cup tournament hosted by Qatar, the initiative served as an important catalyst as the country's airspace witnessed a high operational intensity, and the number of air travellers and aircraft movements grew significantly.

The platform also won several accolades including the 'Smart Solution of the Year' award during the Qatar IT Business Awards.

Last year, the airport was recognised with the 'Most Innovative Airport Initiative' award at the 'Future Travel Experience Global Innovation' Forum awards ceremony due to its pioneering digital twin initiative presented by the airport for the first time.

HIA invests heavily in modern technologies and innovative solutions that offer a unique travel experience, as part of its digital transformation strategy.