Winter Festival Enchants Visitors At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visitors and locals alike are reveling in the joyous atmosphere of the ongoing Winter Festival at Old Doha Port, a celebration that will run until January 7.

The highlight of the festival is an enchanting roaming parade held four times daily from 4pm to 10pm.

Jugglers, stilt walkers, magicians, and mascots, including a bear, frog, and whale, animate the Old Doha Port against the backdrop of the vibrant colours that adorn its buildings. These colours are not only a testament to the port's character but are further accentuated by the new murals contributed by 13 local and international artists from the World Wide Walls mural festival.

Shaina, a visitor from the Philippines, shared her delight, noting that weekends at the port have become a regular affair for her family due to the pleasant weather. She said:“It was a fun experience because we get to interact with the performers, especially the magicians, which my two daughters really like.” Gerald, from Yemen who's visiting the country for the first time, praised the festival, urging people of all ages to partake in the enjoyment.

“Young or old, people should come here and visit. You'll enjoy and have fun, and afterward, go to some kiosks or just spend the sunset at the district; there's plenty of things you can do here, it's highly recommendable.”

Ivan, a long-time resident of over six years, described attending the festival as an amazing experience.“Me and my friends went around 8pm, and the crowd is massive. It's good to have this kind of event, especially during the cooler days in Qatar. We get to have fun with the performers and meet some new friends as well.”

Beyond the lively parade, the festival showcases a delightful array of traditional crafts and children's activities, including sea mascots and face painting. The festivities continue from Wednesday to Saturday until January 7, offering must-see moments without the need for tickets.

Since its opening days before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the Old Doha Port has been one of the country's primary attractions.

The 800,000 sqm. project was finished in four years and includes a mixed-use structure with over 50 cafés, restaurants, and 100 enterprises.

Aside from the docks and the Grand Terminal, the Mina District, which consists of pastel-coloured commercial buildings, is a significant component of the Old Doha Port.