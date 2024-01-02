Dar Al Sharq Group Launches Kids Expo 2024 Website

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In preparation for an exceptional and distinguished platform, Dar Al Sharq Group has launched Kids Expo 2024 website, marking readiness of the organisers to receive participants through the electronic page , intensifying the marketing and advertising campaign internationally for those wishing to join this unique and interactive experience.

In conjunction with sending invitations for local and international participation to companies interested in supporting and caring for children as a strategic step to enhance the care and development of children, the event is expected to attract many entities wishing to provide the latest technical solutions and innovative products for child care in countries of the region.

The Kids Expo 2024 is being organised for the first time in the Qatar through Al Sharq Media Management Company.

This event reflects a great commitment to supporting childhood care and development, and aims to highlight the latest innovations, products and services that meet the needs of children at various stages of development.

Kids Expo 2024 represents a unique starting point to showcase everything a child needs until the age of 13 years, from education, health, culture, and entertainment.

The exhibition also aims to attract the attention of government agencies and specialists in health, entertainment and educational affairs.

Executive Director of Kids Expo 2024 Eizeldin Abdelrahman said,“The announcement of organizing the Kids Expo 2024 reflects our firm commitment to the care, education and entertainment of children.”

He added:“We also pledge to provide full support to the exhibition participants by providing an integrated environment and a comprehensive platform for innovation, health care and more to enhance children's development.”

The four-day event, a first-of-its-kind in Qatar, will take place from November 20 to 23, 2024, and it will be held in a 7,000 sqm area at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

It is expected that more than 5,000 visitors will attend, and there will be an expected 950 agencies from around the world.

It is also estimated that there will be more than 1,500 local and international products that will be displayed by the targeted participants, who are estimated at approximately 250 to 300 exhibitors from 40 potential countries to participate.

The exhibition also seeks to cover various media outlets such as newspapers, television, radio, and social media, with a budget estimated at approximately QR850,000.