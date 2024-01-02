Aster Presents Chaliyar Cup Final City Exchange FC Lifts Trophy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: City Exchange FC emerged victorious in the third edition of the Chaliyar Cup All India Sevens Football Tournament, which was presented by Aster and organised by Chaliyar Doha in solidarity with the AFC Asia Cup. In the final match, City Exchange FC defeated QKJK FC Mates Qatar 4-3 in a penalty shootout. The first half ended in a goalless draw in the highly intense final.

John Anto scored the first goal for City Exchange FC in the second half, but Faisal Mohamed responded with a counter goal for QKJK FC within two minutes.

In the 35th minute of the game, even if Mousoof Naizan scored a goal to help City Exchange FC move closer to be champions, in the very next minute, Haris Cholakkal struck back for Mates Qatar thrilling the crowd in a manner reminiscent of the 2022 World Cup final. When the 40 minutes match finishes, score was 2-2. John Anto was awarded the Golden Boot of the tournament by scoring seven goals, including a hat-trick. The Golden Gloves for the best goalkeeper was bagged by Mohammad Fazil of Qatar Friends Mampad. Namiz International Newton FC defeated Qatar Friends Mampad 3-1 in the losers' final.

The QR3,023 prize money and winner's trophy sponsored by Emitec MEP, were presented to City Exchange FC by Aneesh Kumar, Managing Director and the Ever Rolling Trophy sponsored by Argus Shipping was presented by Chaliyar Cup Chairman Zameel Abdul Vahid, General Convener CT Siddique Cheruvadi and Tournament Finance Coordinator Jabir Beypore.

The QR2,023 prize money and runners-up trophy for QKJKFC Mates Qatar were presented by Chaliyar Doha office bearers Sabiqussalam Edavanna, Abdul Azeez Cheruvannur and Sumeet Batra-Aster Healthcare Marketing & Brand Communications Head.

The QR1,023 prize money and second runners-up Trophy sponsored by CABTECH W.L.L. Trading and Contracting for Namiz International Newton FC were presented by Chaliyar Doha office-bearers Ratheesh Kakkov, Raghunath Feroke and ICBF General Secretary Boban Varkey.

The opening ceremony, which took place ahead of the final, was inaugurated by QFA representative Mohammed Al Ubaidi. International Athlete and Mount Everest Summiter Ironman Abdul Nasser, ICBF President Shanavas Bava, Aster Healthcare Business Development Head Sajith Pillai, Marine Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Company MD Shoukath Ali T.A.J, QFA representative Abdul Azeez Edacheri, Chaliyar Doha Chief Advisor V C Mashhood, Chief Patron Siddique Vazhakkad, Radio Suno RJ Ashtami, Achu, Shafi Vengara, KPAQ president Abdul Raheem and Basheer Thuvarikal were the chief guests.

Muhammed Layis Kuniyil, Dr. Shafiq Thapi Mampad, Ahamed Niyas Moorkanad, Thouseef Kavanoor, Jaisal Vazhakad, Fairose Nilambur, Muhsina Zameel, Abdul Rahoof Kondotty and Mustafa Elathur distributed prizes to the players.

Abi Chungathara hosted the tournament. Abdul Rahman Mampad, Unnimoyin Kuniyil, Shaji PC, Akshay Kadalundi, Anees Eranjimavu, Haneefa Kadalundi, Mujeeb Cheekode, Unnikrishnan Vazhayoor, Shamsudeen, Sabiq Feroke, Sakeer Beypore, Ashraf Mampad and Razzaq Ramanattukara led the tournament.