FPEA Toastmasters Club Visits The Philippines Migrant Workers Office

On the morning of 25th December 2023, the Toastmasters club of the Filipino Planning Engineers Association (FPEA) celebrated the spirit of the holidays by sharing goods with the Philippine Migrants Workers Office represented by Ester Salubre (Duty Officer) and Sonnette Alvarez (House Parent).

The club Executive Committee are Elmay G. Sebua (President), Angelo D. Mora (Vice President for Education), Ivy B. Aguba (Vice President for Membership), Guillermo C. Sabadisto Jr. (Vice President for Membership), Kei Francis A. Vallejera (Treasurer), Pinky Rose Gregana (Secretary), Shane E. Belen (Sargeant at Arms), and Maria Fatima F. Rafael (Immediate Past President).

The club members are Danilo L. Chan, Eubeth P. Estanol, Felipe D. Catinoy, Florante V. Ileto, Gregorio M. Belleta, Imelda Silot, Marlon M. De La Fuente, Ramongil Nino N. Baquilta, Ritchelle Joy S. Lutrago, Roy H. Mausig, Vannielyn E. Belen, and Wendell C. Gacula. The club is under Area 6 of Division B of District 116 of Region 11 of Toastmaster International.