UP Extends Deadline For Shifting Stray Cattle To Cow Shelters

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 2 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has extended the deadline for shifting all stray cattle in the state to cow shelters from December 31, 2023 to January 16, 2024.

The state government carried out a two-month special campaign to shift all stray cattle to shelters during which 1,84,060 cattle were taken off the roads.

However, minister for animal husbandry Dharampal Singh said that the department was given additional 15 days' time as there are still around 45,000 stray cattle on the roads and in fields.

An official in the department of animal husbandry said that during the campaign, 323 new temporary cow shelters were set up, while sheds of another 536 shelters were expanded.

The department set up 1,574 special teams and appointed 687 cattle catchers to carry out the work.

“Around 45,000 cattle are still out in the open across all districts. The government is committed to resolving the issue of stray cattle and the loss caused by them in agriculture and on roads.

“At present, there are 6,168 temporary cow shelters active in the state, along with 298 large shelters, 253 Kanha cow shelters and 314 Kanji House. A total of 14,02,491 cows have been given protection in these shelters,” the minister said.

Singh added that arrangements for fodder, water and protection from cold is being made at all shelters.

Departments like home, revenue, panchayati raj, rural and urban development are coordinating with the department of animal husbandry to carry out this campaign.

The minister also appealed to cattle rearers to not abandon cattle that were no longer useful for agriculture or were not being able to provide milk.

--IANS

amit/dan