Socrates Leads Debate2earn Revolution With New Pioneer Pen

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2024 - Socrates, the world's first SocialFi Debate-to-Earn platform, announces a significant upgrade to its ecosystem with the launch of the Pioneer Pen, marking a new chapter in online intellectual engagement and blockchain integration.



On January 5th, Socrates is set to transform its community engagement model by upgrading all existing SBT Pens to the innovative Pioneer Pen, an NFT based on the ERC-721 standard. This move signifies a shift from the current ERC-1155 standard, embracing the uniqueness and tradability that NFTs offer. Each Pioneer Pen is designed to be as unique as its owner, encouraging users to forge new thoughts and express individual insights. These Pens can now be traded on OpenSea.



"This upgrade to Pioneer Pens marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards creating an interactive and rewarding ecosystem," expressed Lottie Wells, Global PR & Communications at Socrates DAO, with genuine enthusiasm. "The Pioneer Pens will be a tool for empowerment, enabling our users to have a richer, more rewarding experience as they navigate through the diverse world of online debate and discourse."



In alignment with Socrates' commitment to user empowerment, these Pens will represent users' identities within the platform and offer the possibility of upgrades. Users can use SOC, Socrates' governance token, to enhance their pens, increasing earning coefficients or voting coefficient.



"Our shift to the Pioneer Pen is all about enhancing the user experience. Each Pen is a reflection of its owner's identity and intellect on our platform, offering a new level of personalisation and engagement in the SocialFi space. This is just the beginning of a series of innovations aimed at making Socrates not only a platform for debate but a thriving ecosystem of intellectual exchange and rewards," commented Penny Yu, Global Marketing & Operations at Socrates DAO.



This upgrade is part of Socrates' initiative to establish a 360° instant rewards ecosystem. Users can earn rewards by interacting within the platform (voting, commenting, liking, asking questions, supporting) and participating in the ongoing SOC airdrop competition , which is driving fierce competition amongst users, with season 1 closing on the 21st January.



The announcement of the airdrop was a highlight at Socrates' recent series of launch events. The events, held in major cities including London, Hong Kong, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City, offered attendees a hands-on experience of Socrates' innovative features.



At the Hong Kong event, a collaboration with HTX Ventures took center stage, setting a vibrant tone for the festivities. This gathering was more than just a demonstration of Socrates' platform capabilities, celebrating of cultural harmony and artistic excellence. It synergised Socrates' dedication to meaningful debates and community engagement with HTX Venture's expertise in curating exclusive and immersive innovation in 2024.



The introduction of the Pioneer Pen is a step towards a more dynamic, engaging, and rewarding experience for Socrates' global community. With this upgrade, Socrates reiterates its vision of a platform where debate and discourse are encouraged and rewarded, making it a haven for thinkers, debaters, and knowledge seekers worldwide.









About Socrates Socrates is a global web3 social media and entertainment platform based on blockchain, where users earn rewards by participating in multiple-choice Q&As, debating, and sharing knowledge. Combining the best of Social-Fi and Game-Fi, the organisation aims to pioneer a new era of dialogue and knowledge beyond borders, empowering and rewarding individuals to share their vision and shape the future through diverse perspectives.



With social media and mainstream media currently directing human thoughts, Socrates inspires individuals to think freely about issues and combats misinformation. The platform features an innovative and intuitive user interface, allowing anyone to openly debate and discuss any topic, ranging from politics to sports and entertainment. Users can create multiple-choice questions in-app, allowing others to interact by answering, giving reasons, and liking comments.



Integral to Socrates' mission, they're dedicated to providing a space for people to voice their honest opinions, presenting unique perspectives in a streamlined format. The platform has also created an incentivised ecosystem where any interaction requires contributing to the question's prize pool, with potential rewards being distributed once the question has closed. Valuable contributions and more popular 'trending' questions may offer larger rewards, ensuring users initiate or contribute to the dialogues that matter.



Utilising decentralised blockchain technology, users can access the platform by linking their non-custodial wallet and spending crypto. With a focus on transparency, safety, and security, the community will benefit from web3's unparalleled privacy features and spam reduction.



Socrates is a global organisation with a unique decentralised model that places its members at the core. With many members from leading fintech, web3, and crypto companies, the company has considerable plans for expansion, and is dedicated to giving everyone the freedom to share their opinion without constraint, fostering a community-driven platform that transcends geographical boundaries.



Learn more at .

