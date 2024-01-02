Shanghai celebrates 100th China-Europe freight train journey of 2023

(MENAFN) The bustling metropolis of Shanghai has recently marked a significant milestone in its trade connectivity, recording a remarkable tally of 100 freight train journeys between China and Europe for 2023. As indicated by Shanghai Customs, these freight trains have been instrumental in facilitating the seamless transportation of goods, culminating in the movement of more than 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units as of the previous Saturday. This extensive logistical operation accounted for a staggering total value of 3.38 billion yuan, which translates to approximately 476 million US dollars, while concurrently handling a voluminous weight of 91,400 tons.



Illustrating the sustained momentum of this vital trade route, the most recent expedition departed from Shanghai on a Friday, laden with a diverse assortment of commodities. Specifically, the freight train was tasked with transporting 50 containers brimming with essential components destined for solar trackers, underscoring the breadth and significance of goods traversing this pivotal China-Europe trade corridor. This consistent and robust trade activity further cements Shanghai's pivotal role as a linchpin in fostering economic linkages and facilitating efficient cross-continental trade operations between China and Europe.

