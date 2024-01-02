China's Used Car Market increase, reflecting robust consumer demand

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the China Automobile Dealers Association illuminates a robust uptick in the nation's used car market, underscoring a growing consumer preference for pre-owned vehicles. The statistics reveal a noteworthy 14.65 percent year-on-year escalation in used car sales throughout the initial eleven months of 2023. Impressively, this surge translated into the sale of over 16.75 million used vehicles, amassing a cumulative transactional value that surpassed the 1 trillion-yuan milestone, equivalent to approximately USD151 billion.
Delving deeper into the segmental performance, the report delineates distinct growth trajectories across various vehicular categories. Specifically, sales of used passenger cars witnessed a commendable 14.51 percent surge, amplifying the market's overall momentum. Concurrently, the demand for used commercial vehicles also demonstrated resilience, albeit at a slightly moderated growth rate of 9.75 percent, underscoring diversified consumer preferences within the broader automotive landscape.
Moreover, the association's data for November presents a compelling snapshot of the market's vibrancy, recording sales of approximately 1.65 million used cars during the month. This figure reflects a sequential monthly growth of 2.64 percent, coupled with a staggering annual expansion rate of 29.18 percent. The robust sales momentum culminated in a transactional value approximating 107 billion yuan for November alone, reaffirming the sustained and escalating consumer appetite for used vehicles in China's burgeoning automotive market.
